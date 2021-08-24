North Side

Victims Rear-Ended Then Carjacked on the North Side

Police are warning residents of a string of recent carjackings in North Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, someone is rear-ended, and once they get out of their vehicle to exchange information, up to three males jump in their vehicle and speed away from the scene, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

  • About 6:30 a.m. Aug. 21, in the 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue;
  • About 9:40 a.m., Aug. 23, in the 300 block of West 23rd Street;
  • About 10:55 a.m. June 21, in the 3400 Block of North Lakeshore Drive;
  • About 11 a.m. Aug. 21, in the 600 block of West Irving Park Road; and
  • About 11:20 a.m. Aug. 23, in the 100 block of North Sangamon Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

