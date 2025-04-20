Victims of fatal small plane crash in downstate Illinois identified

The Coles County Coroner's Office has released the identities of the victims killed in a small plane crash near Mattoon on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, the victims are 46-year-old Ross R. Nelson, 45-year-old Raimi A. Rundle, 36-year-old Courtney L. Morrow and 48-year-old Michael H. Morrow.

All four victims were from Menomonie, Wisconsin. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the crash occurred just after 10 a.m. Saturday near 500 County Road 1400 North in Trilla, approximately three miles south of Mattoon.

The single-engine plane crashed onto a roadway, according to authorities.

The aircraft was still on the roadway until approximately 5 p.m. Sunday as the NTSB and other agencies investigated the crash. The roadway was also closed during that time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the crash, authorities said.