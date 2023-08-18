Victim's mother pushes for answers in Belmont-Cragin cold case murder – 10 years later

One decade after her son, Robert, was fatally stabbed in Chicago's Belmont-Cragin neighborhood, Dolores Gonzalez told NBC Chicago that pictures and memories were all she had left.

“He had a smile that lit up the room,” she said in an interview.

Gonzalez's 21-year-old son was stabbed to death in August of 2013.

“10 years and no answers, and that’s what hurts,” she said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Gonzalez said her son was with a friend, heading home that night, when he was jumped by four men near Belmont and Barry avenues. An autopsy report revealed that he was stabbed 15 times.

“I want to tell them, 'Why did you do this to my son?'" she cried. "'What would make you kill somebody like that?'"

As she copes with the unbearable pain of losing her son, Gonzalez has been relying on her faith to get through the days, months and years.

“God is the only thing,” he said. “The only thing I can say is God giving me the strength—he’s the only one.”

Gonzalez said her son was ready to provide for his family, was engaged at the time of his killing, and had two children. They are now 11 and 12 years old.

“I worry about his children, because they always, you know, ask about their dad, and I have to be the strong one and hold it in,” she said.

Gonzalez said she would give anything in the world to see and talk to her son again.

“I love you and I miss you so much that’s what I would say to him,” she cried.