Victim's Family Questions Chicago Police Response to Weekend Shooting Rampage

Two days after three people were killed in a shooting rampage spanning from Chicago to Evanston, one of the victim's families opened up to NBC 5 and voiced their frustrations about the police response to the series of horrific events.

The second victim in the shooting spree, Anthony Faulkner, 20, was shot and killed before 4 p.m. Saturday at the AK Food Mart convenience store, which is located at 93rd and Halsted.

The man police believe was responsible for the shootings, identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in Evanston, bringing to an end the string of murders.

"I don't [know] why this man did this to my child, I really don't understand it," Faulkner's mother, Georgia Evans, told NBC 5 Monday.

Footage from inside the convenience store showed Nightengale shoot Faulkner in the head. Faulkner's brother was outside the store at the time of the shooting, unaware of what was going on.

"If my other would have been inside, [he] probably would have shot both of them," Evans said.

Minutes later, Nightengale got into a car and was seen shooting at more people as he drove away.

At a vigil in honor of Faulkner Sunday night, his cousin, Shapearl Wells, expressed anger, saying the Chicago Police Department didn't alert the public about the shooting spree quickly enough.

Wells said police had a description of Nightengale's car when he shot and killed a security guard nearly two hours before killing her cousin.

"To me, because they know they have this random killer on the loose, it was important for them to get out that message so the public could be aware," she said.

After the shooting, Wells said Nightengale's sister sent her a Facebook message offering prayers and an apology for her brother's actions.

"I could see if God took his life, but someone else took his life," the 20-year-old victim's mother said.

Police are still unclear of a motive in the case, and Chicago and Evanston police are continuing to investigate the shootings. Nightengale had several arrests for domestic violence, but most, if not all charges were dismissed.

CPD released the below statement to NBC 5 Monday:

"Saturday's shooting incidents were a senseless tragedy, and our deepest condolences are with the victims and their families.

As the incidents quickly unfolded, Chicago Police Department officers and detectives immediately responded and began investigating each individual incident.

During the course of the investigations, it was determined the events were likely connected. CPD immediately began working to identify and locate the offender responsible for these incidents prior to the offender's shooting death. The investigations into these incidents remain active."