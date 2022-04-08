Victim Stabbed During Fight With 5 Men at CTA Red Line Station

A 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital Friday evening after he was stabbed during an altercation with five other men at a CTA Red Line station in the South Loop, authorities said.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., police were called to the CTA Red Line station near 1100 block of South State Street in regard to a man who was stabbed in the chest.

According to authorities, the victim became involved in an altercation with five others, and at some point, one of those men stabbed him in the chest. The altercation then moved from the train station to the street where the suspects punched and kicked the victim on the ground, police stated.

The offenders fled the scene, but were apprehended by Chicago police.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was said to be in fair condition.

Charges were pending late Friday night.