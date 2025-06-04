A man who was shot in a brazen road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive is sharing a message from his hospital bed Tuesday night.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 a.m. on the roadway in the Streeterville neighborhood, leaving Maalik Gardner exhausted and nursing a fractured elbow after he was struck by gunfire.

According to Chicago police, Gardner and the assailant got into an altercation on the roadway, and it ended when the driver of the black Jaguar SUV pulled out a weapon and opened fire.

“I tried to squeeze into space. He gave me the finger, said some crazy stuff, and I said some stuff back,” he said.

After the shooting, Gardner tried driving to a hospital, but he ultimately parked in the 1500 block of South Wabash, his Honda Crossover riddled with bullet holes.

“I started getting weak. I was going to the hospital. I saw police, and he hooked me up,” he said.

Fortunately Gardner was listed in good condition after the shooting, but the rideshare driver says he won’t be able to work in the short-term, and has started an online fundraiser to help with his medical bills.

He says he can’t believe how quickly the altercation escalated.

“Who wanna kill somebody at words? That’s crazy,” he said.

South Loop neighbors were stunned to see the bullet-riddled vehicle in their neighborhood.

“They had Wabash closed off. Tons of unmarked and marked police and CPD,” John Attard said.

“It’s very concerning,” Ashley Elleby added. “There’s schools around here, kids walking around, senior citizens home, so it’s very surprising.”

Gardner shared a message with residents after the attack.

“Try to keep it peaceful. Keep movin,” he said. “Don’t argue with other people.”