A string of armed robberies across several popular Chicago neighborhoods saw at least five victims in a span of just minutes, authorities said.

The robberies happened between 11 p.m. Sunday and 12 a.m. Monday in Lincoln Park, West Town and Old Town, authorities said. In most of the incidents, people were walking on a sidewalk when an SUV pulled up and up to four men exited the vehicle with guns.

The men demanded things like phones, wallets and purses, according to police reports.

One victim told NBC Chicago she was walking home from a concert with her boyfriend after the pair missed their bus when she saw an SUV pull up next to them.

"A white SUV was going extremely quickly westbound and they ended up going into the wrong lane and I knew exactly what was going to happen," the woman said. "Three guys got out, at least one or two had guns, and I had a purse they took, told my boyfriend to get down ... we complied. We didn't fight or try to run."

No injuries have been associated with the robberies so far, but they come after a string of similar crimes over the weekend, including on the DePaul University campus.

Police have not yet said if the robberies are connected.

Here's a look at the series of robberies from overnight: