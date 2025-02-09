Victim identified in fatal Dunning crash after sedan slams into pole

Authorities have identified a 29-year-old man killed after the vehicle he was riding in slammed into a utility pole in Chicago’s Dunning neighborhood.

According to authorities, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven at a high-rate of speed in the 4200 block of North Oak Park at approximately 2:16 a.m. Saturday.

Police officers saw the vehicle run through a turn near an intersection and slam into a utility pole.

One of the passengers, identified as 29-year-old Melrose Park resident Eliseo Maya, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Another woman who was riding in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the vehicle, also identified as a 29-year-old man, was hospitalized in good condition, and citations are pending against him, according to authorities.

No further information was available.