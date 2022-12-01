Chicago Police

Veteran Killed While Walking Dog, Leaving Family Pleading For Help To Find Killer

The killing occurred Tuesday morning, according to officials

Jason Benitez, an Army veteran who was shot and killed in the city's Little Village neighborhood this week, is being remembered as the glue in his family.

“He was proud man of our house,” said his sister Erika. “He took care of us – he always made sure we were good."

American flags and flowers now mark the spot where the Army veteran was shot in the 3400 block of West 30th Street early Tuesday morning.

Jason was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face, according to police. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

So far police have no suspects and no one in custody.

Jason joined the Army at age 20, serving for several years before coming home with hopes of starting his own family.

“He was a role model to everyone in the family,” said his father, Alfredo Benitez. “You don’t know how much pain you have put this person through.”

“We don’t have a lot of information and would love for someone to let us know if they have seen anything,” Erika added.

Chicago Police are offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the gunman.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicagoarmyLittle Village
