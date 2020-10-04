Veteran Chicago Public Schools Teacher Dies From COVID-19

A veteran Chicago Public Schools teacher died Thursday from COVID-19 after a three-week battle with the illness, according to the Chicago Teachers Union.

Olga Quiroga, who most recently taught first grade at Funston Elementary in Logan Square, worked at the school district for 30 years, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

According to the CTU, Quiroga had been working in her school "on and off for weeks."

Starting Monday, CPS plans to have resources available for students in wake of the veteran teacher's death.