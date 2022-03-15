VERSA, Women-Led Music and Comedy Festival in Chicago, Unexpectedly Canceled

VERSA, a music and comedy festival featuring all female headliners, has been unexpectedly canceled just weeks after announcing its lineup featuring some big-name artists.

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, VERSA Festival will not be taking place in Chicago this June," a message on the festival's website read Tuesday.

Organizers said all ticket purchases will be fully refunded and additional updates were expected to be released.

The reasoning for the cancellation remained unclear.

The festival, produced by Four Leaf Productions, was set to take place at Chicago's Lincoln Park South Fields from June 11-12 and feature over 25 artists, 15 comedians, 50 speakers, 10 chefs and more.

The lineup included names like Chelsea Handler, Ellie Goulding, Kim Petras, Jamila Woods, Ilana Glazer, Fortune Feimster, Patti Harrison and more. Chicago improv group The Second City was also in the lineup.

Top Chef judge and food writer Gail Simmons was set to curate a chef lineup, highlighting female cooks from Chicago and across the country and speakers included big names like Gloria Steinem and emerging icons like Alok Vaid-Menon.

“VERSA is a one-of-a-kind live experience that will bring people together for a purpose – to remind women of their value and their voice. It’s exciting to build something that offers people a chance to have a good time and fight the good fight, all at once,” Shelley Phillips, executive producer and partner of Four Leaf Productions said in a statement at the time.