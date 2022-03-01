VERSA Announces All-Women Lineup for Inaugural Music, Comedy Festival

VERSA, a music and comedy festival, announced Tuesday its talented lineup featuring all women for the inaugural event in Chicago.

The festival, produced by Four Leaf Productions, will take place at Chicago's Lincoln Park South Fields from June 11-12 and will feature over 25 artists, 15 comedians, 50 speakers, 10 chefs and more.

Comedians scheduled to appear include Chelsea Handler, Ilana Glazer, Fortune Feimster, Patti Harrison, Aida Rodriguez, Dulcé Sloan and Sydnee Washington. Chicago improv group The Second City is also scheduled to appear.

“VERSA is a one-of-a-kind live experience that will bring people together for a purpose – to remind women of their value and their voice. It’s exciting to build something that offers people a chance to have a good time and fight the good fight, all at once,” said Shelley Phillips, Executive Producer and Partner, Four Leaf Productions.

Speaker programming will be led by Dyllan McGee, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and founder of MAKERS, a media and events platform that uses storytelling to advance the women's movement.

McGee will curate two stages of inspirational speakers such as Gloria Steinem and Alok Vaid-Menon.

Top Chef judge and food writer Gail Simmons will curate the VERSA Chef lineup, highlighting female cooks from Chicago and across the country. Chefs will create unique menu items for the festival that reflect their culinary style.

Two-day general admission tickets can be purchased on VERSA's website at www.versafestival.com .Tickets start at $215 and were available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Additional ticket types will also be available and can be viewed here: versafestival.com/tickets.

Four Leaf Productions was founded in February 2020 by Charlie Jones, Shelley Phillips, Karly Tuckness and Courtney Fisher. The festival is committed to making a true investment in women and is partnering with YMCA Metropolitan Chicago to be inclusive in its efforts to empower women and reach local Chicago communities.

To learn more about VERSA, visit versafestival.com.