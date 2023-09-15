Verizon robbery suspect accused of stealing dozens of cell phones, other items totaling $37K

One of two armed robbery suspects who sparked an extensive manhunt in the western suburbs was charged with multiple crimes, including for allegedly stealing more than $37,000 in cell phones and other electronics from a Verizon store.

Diamonte Walls, 25, of Chicago, who is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, appeared at a hearing in DuPage County Court where a judge denied bond, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release Friday.

Prosecutors alleged that Walls, wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and black mask, entered the Verizon store along Lake Street in Addison with a gun on Thursday and ordered customers to the floor while employees gave him merchandise. He is then believed to haven given employees garbage bags and ordered them to fill the bags up with merchandise before fleeing, according to authorities.

His accomplice, who prosecutors said pretended to be a customer laying on the floor, fled the scene in a gray Toyota, while Walls took off in a white Infiniti, which was being driven by another person, officials stated. Officers later located the Infiniti along Interstate 290 near St. Charles Road, at which point the vehicle continued to drive southbound before exiting the interstate and stopping near Elm Street and Fuller Road. Both Walls and the other person then ran from the vehicle, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Walls was located in a backyard, one block from where authorities found a black garbage back containing electronics in excess of $37,000, including 30 iPhones, two Galaxy phones, four iPads and an Apple Watch. A Taurus G2C 9mm handgun with one bullet in the chamber was found in the front yard of the home next door, authorities said.

As of Friday night, authorities were still working to identify the second robbery suspect.