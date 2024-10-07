Verizon users report service issues in Chicago, 1 week after massive outage

More than 100 people reported Verizon outages in the Chicago area Monday morning, according to the website Downdetector. The outages, also reported in other cities including New York City and Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Phoenix and Scottsdale, come one week after a day-long Verizon outage left thousands across the country in SOS mode, with no ability to make calls or send texts.

According to Downdetector, reports of Verizon outages spiked in Chicago around 7 a.m., with more than 150 outages reported. Nationwide, more than 7,000 outages were reported via the site. By 8:30 a.m., the number of outages reported was 34.

At 8 a.m. Monday, Verizon's "Check Network Status" website showed that data, voice, text and wireless home internet service was "limited" in Chicago.

"There is a known issue in this area and we are working on a solution," the website said. It also said the estimated time service would be restored was at 6:36 p.m. Monday.

Around 8:30 a.m., a Verizon spokesperson told NBC Chicago that "some" Verizon customers "experienced a short service disruption when calling landlines" Monday morning.

"The outage lasted for a few minutes and is now resolved," the spokesperson said.

Dozens of comments posted to social media from what appeared to be Verizon users mentioned service problems, including landlines and cellphones unable to make outbound calls.

We know it's important to have your services working for you, so we are working diligently to get this resolved for you. We are happy to provide updates to that ticket once it has been investigated fully. Thanks so much for your patience.

^SRP — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) October 7, 2024

Verizon publicly responded to some messages, though it didn't acknowledge a widespread outage.