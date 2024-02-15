Ventra app freezing? Metra issues resurface once again in Chicago area

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

After days of struggles with the Ventra app this month, Metra riders were once again plagued by more troubles Thursday morning.

According to Metra, the app was "slow in loading people's tickets."

Conductors were notified to simply "let people ride" amid the ongoing issues.

The issues follow days of app troubles for thousands of riders across the area as Metra transitioned to a new ticket structure and system.

The app, which Metra, CTA and Pace riders use to purchase and manage tickets and track trains and buses, went down on Feb. 1 and continued to experience glitches through the following weekend.

The issues started on the same a new fare structure went into effect.

Part of the issue was likely due to the spike in app users Thursday, a spokesperson said.

The commuter rail agency announced in January that it would overhaul fares and close the rest of its ticket windows Feb. 1.

The new fee structure is meant to simplify pricing and attract new riders. Among the changes, Metra replaced the 10-ride ticket with a day pass five-pack available only on the Ventra app.

Prices are now based on zones traveled. A monthly pass costs $75 from Zone 2 to Zone 1; $110 from Zone 3 to Zone 1; and $135 from Zone 4 to Zone 1.