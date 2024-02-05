Despite earlier fix, Ventra app goes down for Metra riders once again

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Chicago transit passengers are once again reporting problems with the Ventra ticketing app following a new fare structure that went into effect last week.

Ventra app issues are ongoing. Any pending charges should be dismissed by your bank before posting to your account. If a charge is posted but no ticket is populated, then contact Passenger Services at 312-MY-METRA (696-3872). Conductors will accommodate riders onboard. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) February 5, 2024

"Ventra app issues are ongoing," a tweet from Metra BNSF said Monday. "Any pending charges should be dismissed by your bank before posting to your account."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Metra spokesperson Med Thomas-Riele confirmed to NBC Chicago that the app was experiencing issues, noting that conductors were aware and working to accommodate passengers.

Later Monday morning, Metra posted an update saying the app was not "functioning as intended."

"The Ventra app is not functioning as intended, and customers trying to make purchases and even possibly launching tickets may experience issues," the update said. "We are working with our vendor to restore functionality. Updates will be provided."

After crashing last week, the Ventra app was back up and running as of Sunday morning for Metra riders. Thomas-Reile told the Chicago-Sun Times that the real test however was set to come during Monday's commute.

The app, which Metra, CTA and Pace riders use to purchase and manage tickets and track trains and buses, went down on Thursday and continued to experience glitches Friday.

Part of the issue was likely due to the spike in app users Thursday, said Thomas-Riele said.

The commuter rail agency announced in January that it would overhaul fares and close the rest of its ticket windows Feb. 1.

The new fee structure is meant to simplify pricing and attract new riders. Among the changes, Metra replaced the 10-ride ticket with a day pass five-pack available only on the Ventra app.

Prices are now based on zones traveled. A monthly pass costs $75 from Zone 2 to Zone 1; $110 from Zone 3 to Zone 1; and $135 from Zone 4 to Zone 1.