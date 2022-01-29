‘Vendor Teacher' Engaged in Inappropriate Behavior Via Online Platform: Aurora School District

A person described as a "vendor teacher" allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior through an online platform during a class at Waldo Middle School in Aurora, according to school district officials.

In a letter dated Jan. 28, Lori Campbell, the associate superintendent of East Aurora School District 131, explained the middle school's administrative team was made aware of an incident that occurred in one of its math classes "involving the inappropriate behavior of a vendor teacher via the online platform."

Campbell explained an investigation "into the full extend of the behavior has been conducted" and "appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the vendor and situation have been addressed."

However, the school district hasn't said what specific behavior was reported.

The unidentified vendor apologized in the school district's statement, saying it took swift action and terminated the employee in question.

"We do not take issues like this lightly and are fully committed to ensuring a positive learning experience," the statement read, in part. "...We are fully committed to ensuring a successful education experience with all of our partner schools."

The incident is also under investigation by the Aurora Police Department.

APD released the following statement to NBC 5:

"The Aurora Police Department has received reports of potentially inappropriate content being heard at the end of a virtual tutoring session for students at Waldo Middle School.

At this time, contrary to reports on social media, APD has not received any evidence that there was any inappropriate video displayed.

APD has been able to confirm that this incident revolved around a contracted company that provides tutoring sessions to District 131 students. The incident did not involve any District 131 employees.

APD Investigators are working with District 131 administration to look into the incident. If anyone has any video or additional evidence pertaining to the incident, please contact APD Investigations at 630-256-5500 or email tips@apd.aurora.il.us

Any further questions should be directed to District 131 administration."