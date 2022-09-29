Velus Jones Jr.'S Return Could Be Vital to Turning Around Passing Game

Velus' return could be vital to turning around Bears' pass game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' wide receiver picture was already bleak, and that was before they lost Byron Pringle. The Bears placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning Pringle will miss at least four weeks.

With Pringle out, the Bears now have just four healthy and active wide receivers: Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But they're hopeful rookie Velus Jones Jr.'s return is close. The third-round draft pick has been dealing with a hamstring issue since training camp and has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut. Jones said Wednesday that he had a setback in his recovery but now feels the best he has in weeks.

The Bears could use Jones' game-breaking speed and explosive play-making ability. Quarterback Justin Fields is struggling and the passing game is in the dumps. The Bears are desperately searching for a spark.

That's why Jones is here.

"I can help him out a lot," Jones said Wednesday of Fields. "That's why they drafted me early in the third round. That's really been on my mind. I've been visualizing that and manifesting, so when that day comes, I'm definitely going to go out there and give it my all, and show everybody what I can do, and prove it to myself."

Head coach Matt Eberflus knows there will be challenges to getting Jones back up to speed when he's cleared to return.

But the rookie receiver has been glued to wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert at every practice, doing everything he can to mentally stay in the game until his body cooperates.

"Just staying locked in in meetings," Jones said. "On the field, I'm always standing by Coach Tyke, 'What's the play call?' Just seeing myself make plays when others are out there. So just staying locked in, but I know my time is coming."

Through three weeks, the Bears' passing attack sits at the bottom of the NFL. The Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, and passer rating.

Fields has only completed 23 passes. Only 11 of those have gone to a wide receiver. For comparison, Cooper Kupp has 28 catches by himself this season.

The Bears remain confident, but the frustration is clearly starting to mount.

"It was that, overall, and just not me being a big playmaker for the team," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said Wednesday about his frustrations after the Bears' Week 3 win. "Offensively, I didn't think I helped out as much as I planned to and without Eddie [Jackson] and defense and Roquan [Smith] on the last one, what did we really do? Beside running it. Running it was amazing. Just passing game-wise I was just frustrated, not being a playmaker I plan to be."

Jones' speed should, in theory, help the Bears open up the field for Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet, both of whom have been ineffective this season.

In training camp, the Bears asked Jones to learn every receiver position to utilize him in various ways.

Jones flashed his impressive speed at moments in camp. During his lone preseason game, Jones reeled off a 48-yard punt return against the Seahawks, showcasing the impact he can make with the ball in his hands.

Jones has been waiting to make his NFL debut. He is staying patient and visualizing the plays he'll make when his time comes.

"Oh man, you know my mentality every time I touch the ball -- make a play," Jones said. "I'm looking to score every time the ball hits my hands. I'm really good with yards after catch and especially with yards after contact. That's why I'm pushing to make sure I'm as healthy as possible and so I can be that dynamic player I know I can be."

The Bears need Jones to deliver on his promise.

It could wind up being a vital ingredient to turning around a rickety and ineffective passing game. At least, that's the Bears' hope.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.