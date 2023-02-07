Velus Jones Jr. Calls Chicago Bears ‘Most Fun Team' He's Been on

Velus Jones Jr. calls Bears 'most fun team' he's been on originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While speaking about his first season in the league, Velus Jones Jr. admitted last season's Bears team was a fun one to be a part of.

"I'm just excited," Jones said to ChicagoBears.com. "That was one of the [most fun] teams I've been on. It was great energy. [I'm] ready to be back out there rockin' and rollin' with my brothers."

Most fun team? Is this the same team that held the worst record in the NFL last season?

Interesting take, nonetheless. Especially for Jones, who saw the field on just 22 percent of offensive snaps and muffed two punts during the regular season that would become a stamp to his rookie season.

The longtime collegiate wide receiver was expected to battle for a starting spot in a lowly pass-catching core rostered for the season. Yet, he recorded just over 200 yards from scrimmage with two total touchdowns.

Hopefully, Jones' contention on the environment the Bears created last season is a nod to Matt Eberflus' coaching style, which saw a lot of players play hard last season, despite their inevitable losing season.

It was a difficult, pain-staking rebuilding year for the Bears, salvaged only by the performance Justin Fields recorded during his second year in the league.

Next year, things should be a lot more "fun" for the Bears.

