Velus Jones Jr. attempts to sketch the Bears logo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. wishes it was the "C" logo he had to sketch out.

In a video posted by the NFL's social media team, they asked newly drafted Jones Jr. if he could sketch out the Bears' logo.

He tried his best and it doesn't look half bad. He suggested the Bears should put the Bear logo on their helmets for games saying, "They don't have a bear on their helmets. That's a good idea though."

Jones Jr. comes in already as one of the fastest receivers in the league, posting a 4.31 40-yard dash time at the combine. Madden NFL treated him right, giving him a 94 rating in the speed category.

Will he become a top-three receiver with the Bears?

