Englewood

Vehicles Stolen in Englewood

Police are warning South Side residents of vehicle thefts reported last month in Englewood

By Sun-Times Media

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

Police are warning South Side residents of vehicle thefts reported last month in Englewood.

In each case, someone stole vehicles that had keys left inside, Chicago police said.

The incidents happened:

  • At 10:10 p.m. July 5 in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street;
  • At 7:30 p.m. July 6 in the 800 block of West. 59th Street;
  • At 1:30 p.m. July 11 in the 5700 block of South Peoria Street;
  • At 1 p.m. July 23 in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen Street;
  • At 1:15 a.m. July 25 in the 5700 block of South Halsted Street; and
  • Between 8:50 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. July 28 in the 5500 block of South May Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

EnglewoodChicago Policecars stolen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us