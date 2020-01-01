Vehicles Left Running Stolen in Grand Crossing, South Shore

Police are warning South Side residents of vehicle thefts that were reported last month in Grand Crossing and South Shore.

In each case, someone drove off in those left running at gas stations or on residential streets, Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred:

At 4 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 7600 block of South South Chicago Avenue;

At 3 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 7600 block of South South Chicago Avenue;

At 9:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue;

At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 7600 block of South South Chicago Avenue;

At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 7600 block of South Dante Avenue; and

At 7:30 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 1500 block of East 76th Street.

A description of any suspects wasn’t available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.