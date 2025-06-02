Multiple vehicles have crashed in the parking lot of a suburban Home Depot, with one striking the building and the other striking propane tanks outside.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter was over the scene in suburban Niles where the vehicles crashed in the 900 block of Civic Center Drive on Monday afternoon.

An SUV crashed into a metal case holding exchangeable propane tanks outside the building, with fuel appearing to leak from at least one of the tanks.

No ignition was reported, and the occupants of the SUV were able to escape.

The other vehicle had crashed into the side of the building, causing heavy front damage to the sedan.

There was no immediate word of injuries in the crash, and police remain on-scene Monday afternoon.