A vehicle wanted in connection with a string of carjackings and robberies was involved in a fiery crash on Chicago's Northwest Side and four people were taken into custody, officials said.

The incident happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Oakley and Winona in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, according to Ald. Andre Vasquez, who happened to be at the scene shortly after the accident took place.

Vasquez said a "vehicle of interest" in an investigation into carjackings and robberies in the area hit a speed bump and lost control, crashing into a city vehicle.

Four people who were in the car fled the scene, but Vasquez said they were taken into custody shortly after thanks to community members and home camera systems.

"Thanks to our community coming together, we were able to stay in communication, which led to four individuals being taken into custody," Vasquez said in a note to residents. "Currently the investigation is ongoing, but I want to thank the 19th and 20th District Police and the engaged neighbors whose communication led to the apprehension, as well as the home camera systems that helped lead to this result, where thankfully no one was hurt."

The incident remained under investigation Monday afternoon.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.