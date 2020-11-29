Chicago Police

Vehicle Thefts Reported in Gold Coast, Old Town and River North

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of vehicle thefts reported in November in the Gold Coast, Old Town and River North neighborhoods.

In each incident, someone’s vehicle was parked, unoccupied or left running with the keys in the ignition, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

When a person was away from their vehicle a man approached, entered and drove off in the vehicle, police said.

The thefts happened:

  • In the morning hours Nov. 16 in the 500 Block of North St. Clair Street;
  • In the afternoon hours Nov. 18 in the 200 Block of West North Avenue;
  • In the afternoon hours Nov. 19 in the 300 Block of West Superior Street; and
  • In the evening hours Nov. 23 in the 300 Block of North Wells Street.

The two men involved in the thefts are described as wearing black hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263

