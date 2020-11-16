Amber Alert: Vehicle Stolen in Bridgeview With 4-Year-Old Boy Inside

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening after a minivan with a four-year-old boy inside was stolen from outside a gas station in south suburban Bridgeview, police said.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., Liam J. Barbarasa was inside a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van outside the 7-Eleven gas station when someone stole the vehicle.

Liam weighs 45 pounds and is four feet tall. He has blond hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes, police said.

The boy's father told police he went into the 7-Eleven to purchase food, and when he came out, he discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

The minivan was later spotted at 26th and California on the Southwest Side of Chicago, but police weren't able to determine if the boy was inside at the time.

The vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L703520 and a United States Marine Corps sticker in the back window, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Check back for updates on this developing story.