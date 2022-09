A vehicle with an 8-year-old boy inside was stolen Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood, according to police.

The boy was inside a Kia at approximately 4:53 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ellis when an unknown offender broke into the vehicle and then drove away with the child still inside, authorities said.

No one was in custody Friday evening.

Police had yet to provide a detailed description of the child or vehicle.