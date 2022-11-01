Person Killed After SUV Slams Into Back of Semi-Trailer on Stevenson Near Lemont

One person has been killed in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Lemont Road on the inbound Stevenson Expressway Tuesday.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene on Tuesday, observing an SUV that had become wedged underneath the rear of a semi-trailer at the location.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, with no other injuries reported at this time.

According to ISP officials, the two right lanes remain closed between Lemont Road and Cass Avenue as clean-up and an investigation continue.

Traffic is also backed up on the inbound side of the roadway after Weber Road and all the way to the Veteran’s Memorial Tollway, according to Total Traffic.

Firefighters from Darien and Woodridge responded to the scene, according to Total Traffic.