Vehicle Involved in Near North Hit-and-Run Found, Chicago Police Searching for Driver

Chicago police confirmed Sunday officers found the vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in which a police sergeant and three others were injured Saturday evening, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:07 p.m. when a Chicago police sergeant conducted a traffic stop near Grand Avenue and State Street and asked the driver of a red Honda to exit the vehicle, according to police. The driver refused and drove off, at which point he struck the sergeant and swerved into a crowd of people crossing the street, authorities said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned that same night near Superior and Wells, police stated.

The Chicago police officer who was injured was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with fair-to-serious injuries, authorities said. A young girl also sustained fair-to-serious injuries and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair-to-serious condition. A fourth person was injured and said to be in good-to-fair condition.