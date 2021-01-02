Gage Park

Vehicle in Fatal Gage Park Hit-and-Run Located; Chicago Police Still Seek Driver

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The vehicle involved in a Christmas week hit-and-run that killed a woman and a 12-year-old boy on Chicago's Southwest Side has been located, police said Saturday evening.

Giovanne Bucio and 48-year-old Araceli Gutierrez were struck and killed on Dec. 23 in the 3100 block of West 55th Street in Gage Park, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A westbound driver hit them about 8:10 p.m. in a crosswalk and kept on driving, Chicago police said.

Local

coronavirus illinois 3 hours ago

29 COVID Deaths in Illinois is Lowest One-Day Total in Weeks

Humboldt Park 4 hours ago

Chicago Activist Seeks Help For Mother Accused of Endangering Her 7 Children

The car, which was said to have possibly been a dark-colored 2009-2012 Chevy Malibu, was found, Chicago police officials revealed Saturday. Additional details about the discovery weren't released.

The driver was still being sought as of Saturday evening. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Police have asked anyone with information to call its Major Accidents Unit at 312-745-4521.

This article tagged under:

Gage Parkhit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us