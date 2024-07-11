Vehicle explosion in Naperville park leaves man injured

A man was hospitalized after his vehicle apparently exploded in the parking lot of a park in suburban Naperville on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Washington Street and Olympus Drive at approximately 9:33 p.m. after a 25-year-old man called to say his vehicle had exploded in the parking lot of Pioneer Park.

When officers arrived, they found a mangled vehicle at the scene, and the man who had phoned in about the incident, according to a press release.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The park was temporarily closed Wednesday morning in an investigation into the incident, but has since reopened, according to the Naperville Park District.