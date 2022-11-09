Vehicle Cut in Half in Fatal Hazel Crest Crash, Leaving Family With Unanswered Questions

Authorities say that at least two people were killed after a high-speed crash in suburban Hazel Crest, but family members are asking questions about the circumstances of the incident.

Family members say that a third person died, but authorities have not confirmed that fatality.

The incident began on Tuesday night when a group of individuals were at a gas station in suburban Harvey. Store surveillance footage shows a disturbance that occurred after a woman’s debit card was declined.

A spokesperson for the village says that the woman then began to “tear up the store,” according to a clerk who called 911. The clerk also said that a gun was displayed during the incident.

Harvey police arrived at approximately 10:06 p.m. and attempted to stop the car with the trio inside.

The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police. At 170th Street, the vehicle attempted to swerve around another vehicle that was crossing the intersection with Dixie Highway, and the vehicle then veered off the roadway and slammed into a sign.

The force of the impact sheared the vehicle in half, and all three individuals in the car were ejected.

Police say two individuals were killed in the crash, and the third was hospitalized, though family members say that third individual has died.

Hazel Crest police say they did not participate in any portion of the incident prior to the investigation surrounding the crash, which occurred in their jurisdiction.

Now, several family members of a girl killed in the crash are alleging that Harvey police attempted to chase the vehicle down, though Harvey officials say the squad car was “miles behind” the vehicle as it sped through Markham and ultimately crashed in Hazel Crest.

“They chased them out of their jurisdiction. They’re not supposed to be chasing them nowhere,” Eddie McIntyre, the grandmother of one of the individuals, said.

One of the individuals killed in the crash was identified as 19-year-old Alexis Danpier. Her parents say she was hanging out with two other friends, but they know little else about what transpired prior to the crash.

“She’s gonna be missed. We just pretty much want some answers. The way this played out is not adding up,” Matthew Danpier said of his daughter.

Steven Levingston witnessed a portion of the incident, and says it appeared Harvey police were chasing the vehicle.

“Those cops need to be held accountable,” he said. “That chase should’ve ended, they’re going down that street at 120 miles per hour. You’re not supposed to be chasing people like that because anybody else could get hurt.”

Further details are still emerging, and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force conducted a death investigation. The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was also mobilized to investigate the crash, and they are finalizing their reconstruction report, according to Hazel Crest police.