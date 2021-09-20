Vehicle Crashes Through Guardrail on Eisenhower in Suburban Hillside, Police Say

A vehicle crashed through a guard rail on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway just before the start of rush hour Monday, snarling traffic and causing major delays on the highway in suburban Hillside.

According to NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter crew, a vehicle crashed through a guardrail on the left side of the highway just before Wolf Road:

Hillside IB 290 Eisenhower gets by in just the right lane before Wolf Rd. Vehicle broke through guard rail and rolled into the ditch. No word on injuries #NBCSky5 live @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/5BVTuYSZaR — Mike Lorber (@NBCSky5) September 20, 2021

The crash has closed the left two lanes of the roadway, with only traffic in the right lane getting through on the inbound side, according to Illinois State Police and Sky 5.

The “slip ramp” on the Eisenhower is also blocked at the location, according to officials. Traffic is backed up to York Road as a result of the crash, according to Total Traffic.

There have been no updates on the condition of the driver or of any other passengers in the car. We will continue to update this story as it develops.