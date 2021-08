A vehicle hit the Dior store in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood late Friday morning, according to authorities.

At approximately 11:18 a.m., a man was driving on the sidewalk heading north in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue when he hit the Dior store in the 900 block of North Rush, police said.

Officials said the man was taken into custody and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

No further information has been provided at this time.