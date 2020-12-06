Chinatown

Vehicle Crashes Into Ambulance in Chinatown Neighborhood, Officials Say

Multiple ambulances on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a Chicago ambulance on December 6th, with a patient being transported on a stretcher
CapturedNews

A vehicle crashed into an ambulance early Sunday morning in Chinatown on the South Side.

About 1:40 a.m., a Chrysler sedan was traveling northbound in the 400 block of West Cermak Road when it struck a Chicago Fire Department ambulance driving eastbound, Chicago police said.

Two CFD employees, 37 and 43, were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for observation, police said. They were both listed in fair condition, with no major injuries.

Local

Coronavirus Indiana 55 mins ago

Indiana Reports 6,678 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 Additional Deaths Sunday

Akiem Hicks 2 hours ago

Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack Active for Bears Sunday

A 25-year-old man in the Chrysler sedan was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and another man, 37, was transported to Stroger Hospital, both for observation, police said. The two men were listed in good condition with no major injuries.

No citations have been issued.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

ChinatownChicago Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us