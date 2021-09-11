Vegandale Festival Returns to Chicago's Grant Park Saturday

Chicago's Grant Park will be filled with plant-based foodies as Vegandale Festival returns to the city this Saturday.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature over 100 vendors serving up an array of vegan dishes from meat-free corn dogs and tacos to dairy-free cakes and donuts, among other bites.

Aside from plant-based food and drinks, Vegandale fest will also showcase live music, contests, art installations and vegan clothing, organizers noted.

No proof of COVID-19 vaccination nor a negative test result will be required to enter, but unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask while walking about the grounds, according to organizers.

Tickets are $15 for entrance before 3:30 p.m. and $10 to enter anytime after that point. Tickets are available online or at the entrance.

All vendors will be accepting cash and some will have debit and credit machines. Organizers suggested bringing cash and added that ATMs will be on site.