Vegan Tacos in Bucktown Voted Among Top Nationwide: Report

Vegan tacos from a Mexican restaurant in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood were voted among the best nationwide, according to a new report.

Based on a list from VegNews using Yelp ratings and reviews, Quesadilla La Reina del Sur is serving up some of the city's favorite vegan tacos, with the chicharron taco ranking in the top 10.

Chicharron tacos from the meat-less restaurant on Chicago's northwest side feature crispy vegan pork skin, onions and cilantro.

The Bucktown spot uses soy-based meat products and vegan cheese for a variety of classic Mexican dishes from quesadillas and huaraches to tacos and tortas.

Customers have the choice of using non-vegan products in meals, though. In the omelettes, for example, people can choose between using tofu or 100% organic eggs, according to the website.

The unique desserts range from fried plantains using soy-based vegan cream and tofu cheesecake to a vegan three-milk cake and ride pudding using soy milk.

Located at 2235 N. Western Ave., Quesadilla La Reina del Sur is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.