Vaughn Drives in 3, González Homers to Help White Sox Beat Angels 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) -- Andrew Vaughn drove in three runs, Romy González homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night.

The White Sox looked as if they were headed toward their fourth straight loss after Los Angeles raced to a 3-1 lead against Lucas Giolito (4-4). But the White Sox turned it around in a big way, scoring five runs in the fourth against Tyler Anderson (2-1).

Vaughn smacked a three-run double to put Chicago on top. González drove him in with a double, stole third and scored when Urshela allowed catcher Chad Wallach’s throw to wind up in left field, stretching it to 6-3.

González made it a four-run game with a solo homer in the sixth against Chase Silseth.

Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each had three hits, and the White Sox came out on top despite a shaky start by Giolito. The right-hander lasted five innings, giving up three runs and four hits.

Taylor Ward hit his second career leadoff homer -- both coming against Giolito in Chicago. The other was on April 29, 2022.

Shohei Ohtani started a two-run fourth with a 435-foot drive to center for his 13th home run, and Gio Urshela added a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run game.

Anderson allowed six runs and six hits over four innings for Los Angeles.

MARISNICK TRADED

The White Sox traded OF Jake Marisnick to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations. Marisnick was 0 for 2 in nine games for Chicago.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (strained left groin) continues to field grounders and hit in the cage, though there was no real update on his timeline. Manager Phil Nevin said he is “progressing more and more” and will likely start throwing soon.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said the White Sox are taking a “day by day” approach with closer Liam Hendriks' workload after his return from cancer. “This is just a recovery that few have done,” Grifol said. Hendriks pitched the eighth inning Monday in his first big league appearance since he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He underwent immunotherapy and chemotherapy, and announced in April that he was in remission.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lance Lynn (4-5, 5.83 ERA) looks to win his fourth straight start Wednesday, while the Angels go with RHP Jaime Barría (1-2, 1.55). Lynn has a 1.89 ERA in his past three outings. Barría is set to make his second start and 13th appearance.