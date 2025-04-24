Vape-free for money? Chicago kids take pledge to quit vaping to win scholarships

Would you vow to live "vape-free" for money? More than 10,000 Chicago students signed a pledge to give up vaping for a chance to get scholarships to further their education.

It's all part of the Chicago Department of Public Health's anti-vaping campaign.

According to the CDC, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students in the United States. The CDC says 1.63 million students reported using e-cigarettes in 2024 despite health concerns.

Experts say aerosols from vaping can contain potential cancer-causing chemicals that are inhaled deeper into the lungs.

"E-cigarettes have especially been on the rise in Chicago since 2017," said Rachel Jeter of Youth Marketing Connection (YMC). "So this [campaign] is really in response to that."

YMC teamed up with the Chicago Department of Public Health on the "Break Up With Nic" campaign and pledge, where students can sign up to give up vaping. Select students who make the pledge can win $2,500 in scholarships.

"It is so expensive to go to college. The cost of college has increased 169 percent since the 1980s," said Jennifer Finetti from Scholarship Owl. "It's more and more expensive for students to go to college, and they need to do innovative things to help pay for it. ... It's nice to be part of a campaign that focuses on student health."

So far more than 10,000 students have signed the pledge, and two have already received scholarships. Teens can sign up through the May 31 deadline.