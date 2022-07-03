Madison

Vandals Spray Madison Church With Anti-Pro-Life Graffiti

Police in Madison are investigating after someone spray-painted a Madison church with anti-pro-life graffiti.

WMTV reported Saturday that police believe someone spray-painted the graffiti on St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signs overnight.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Radowicz, said the parish is saddened by the graffiti but the vandalism does nothing to solve any issues.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month reversed Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The reversal has created questions about whether Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion is now in effect.

