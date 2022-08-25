Vandals Caught on Camera Damaging Lake View Church

A Lake View church is reinforcing its stance on reproductive rights after two vandals recently attacked a sign outside signaling support for reproductive freedom.

Video captured by a neighbor Wednesday showed two people breaking a stained-glass window at Second Unitarian Church of Chicago and throwing rocks at a sign that reads: "We support abortion on demand without apology."

The church posted the message in June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"We wanted to be very vocal from the get-go, that we support access to abortion," said Rev. Jason Lydon, pastor. "People who are pregnant have the right to make all decisions about their own bodies and that health care is health care."

The board president says it's important the church takes a strong stance.

"It can show people there are churches and people of faith who are supportive of human rights and women’s bodily autonomy," said Christy Grant, the church's board president.

In the video footage, one woman is heard saying that they're "sending a message" followed by profanity. A police report was filed, but the church doesn't plan to pursue charges.

Instead, they're hoping for a conversation.

"I hope it can actually bring neighbors together in more solidarity," Grant said.