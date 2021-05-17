Vandalism at Skokie Synagogue Classified a Hate Crime: Police

An incident in which a synagogue in north suburban Skokie was vandalized Sunday was being investigated as a hate crime, authorities said.

At approximately 3:03 p.m., officers with the Skokie Police Department responded to Persian Hebrew Congregation, 3820 Main St., in regard to a report of criminal damage.

Officers observed a shattered window and discovered both a broken stick and a "Freedom for Palestine" sign beneath the window, police said.

Detectives were "diligently working on all leads" as the investigation continued, police said late Sunday night.

Anyone with information on the vandalism was asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900 or the village's 24-hour crime tip hotline at 847-933-8477.