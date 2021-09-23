Van With Dogs Inside Stolen From Lake View Grooming Business, Police Say

Chicago police are searching for a van that was stolen from an alley in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, with three dogs inside.

The van belongs to the company Dogaholics, a grooming and boarding service located in the 3600 block of North Southport Avenue.

According to police, a man parked the van in an alley behind the facility Thursday afternoon, with three dogs inside. The keys were left in the vehicle’s ignition, and the doors were locked, according to police.

A person then stole the van, and the employee at the business saw the van fleeing the scene.

The three dogs, a black and white Great Dane, a brown short-haired pointer and a black short-haired pointer, were inside the van when it was stolen.

The van’s license plate is 1781495B. The van is a plain white Nissan van, model NV 2500, according to the manager of Dogaholics.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to call Chicago police.