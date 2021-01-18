Valparaiso Teacher Arrested for Resisting Officers at Underage Drinking Party: Police

A teacher in Valparaiso, Indiana, was arrested for resisting police officers early Sunday morning at an underage drinking party where 17 people under the age of 21 were apprehended for minor consumption of alcohol, according to authorities.

Heidi Bernardi, one of the homeowners, was charged with resisting law enforcement, police stated. Bernardi is a science teacher with Valparaiso Community Schools, according to the school district's website.

At approximately 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers with the Valparaiso Police Department responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sleighbell Lane after receiving a report of an underage drinking party through its anonymous TIP411 reporting system.

Once officers arrived at the residence, they located multiple subjects who were outside and had recently consumed alcohol, police stated.

After being granted entry by the homeowners, the officers went into the basement where the gathering was taking place and observed numerous alcoholic beverage containers throughout the room.

During the encounter, Bernardi became uncooperative with officers as she began to interfere and obstruct their investigation, the news release from police stated. As officers attempted to restrain her, Bernardi pulled away multiple times, police said.

She was arrested and taken to the Porter County Jail.

The following other individuals were taken to the jail on a minor consumption of alcohol charge: Lillian Houts, 18; Blake Knouche, 19; Paige Nagel, 19; Molly Dedelow, 18; Avery Spencer, 18; Aliana Daniel, 20; Anna Long, 18; Sydney Bernardi, 19; Alicia Trauscht, 19; Isaiah Tidwell, 19; Eve Bernhardt, 18; Caleb Diston, 18; Brandon Mack, 19; Peyton Krutz, 19; Russell Barone, 19; Cade Robbins, 18 and Julia Daniel, 19.