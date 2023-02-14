Valentine's Day: These Are the Most Romantic Restaurants in the Chicago Area, OpenTable Says

Maybe you already made Valentine's Day dinner reservations, maybe you didn't: Either way, the Valentine's Day is here, and there might still be time to book a table for you and your sweetheart.
And while you might not be able to snag a reservation at one of OpenTable's "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America," it's still the thought that counts.
According to the list, four-Chicago area restaurants are some of the most romantic spots in the country: 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago in the Gold Coast, Andy's Jazz Club in River North, Mon Ami Gabi in Lincoln Park and Meson Sabika in Naperville.
OpenTable says the time to secure your spot is now, but it may be too late. The website cited data from 2022 that revealed 54% of Valentine's Day reservations were booked by Feb. 7.
Restaurants on the list in the past typically have booked up by Feb. 1. To make your Valentine's Day meal a little less hectic, OpenTable offers a few suggestions like making your celebration a weekend affair and dining before 6 p.m. or after 8 p.m., which are outside of peak hours.
The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2023 are listed below:
Alabama
- Connors Steak & Seafood – Huntsville
Arizona
- Arrowhead Grill – Glendale
- Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale
- Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano – Sedona
- Dominick's Steakhouse – Scottsdale
- elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain – Paradise Valley
- Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley
- Mariposa – Sedona
- Ocean 44 – Scottsdale
- Steak 44 – Phoenix
California
- 555 East – Long Beach
- 71Above – Los Angeles
- Bacari - Silver Lake – Los Angeles
- C-Level – San Diego
- Cesarina – San Diego
- Copley's on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar
- Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles
- House of Prime Rib – San Francisco
- La Boheme – West Hollywood
- Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles
- Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-By-The-Sea
- Spencer's Restaurant – Palm Springs
Colorado
- Guard & Grace – Denver
- Shanahan's Steakhouse – Denver
Connecticut
- Ballo Italian Mohegan Sun – Uncasville
District of Columbia
- Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.
- Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
- Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.
Florida
- Charley's Steak House – Tampa
- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Tampa
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key
- Kyle G's Prime Seafood – Jensen Beach
- Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key – Key West
- Ocean Prime – Tampa
- Sacred Pepper – Tampa
- Truluck's - Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab – Naples
Georgia
- Canoe – Atlanta
- The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah
Hawaii
- Fleetwood's On Front St. – Lahaina
- Hy's Steak House Waikiki – Honolulu
- Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina
- Mama's Fish House – Paia
- Merriman's – Waimea – Big Island – Kamuela
- Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu
- The Plantation House Restaurant – Lahaina
- The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood – Honolulu
Illinois
- 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago – Chicago
- Andy's Jazz Club – Chicago
- Meson Sabika – Naperville
- Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago
Indiana
- St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis
- The Cake Bake Shop - Carmel City Center – Carmel
Kansas
- Bristol Seafood Grill – Leawood
Kentucky
- Malone's - Louisville
- Patti's 1880's Settlement – Grand Rivers
Louisiana
- GW Fins – New Orleans
- Muriel's Jackson Square – New Orleans
Minnesota
- Baldamar – Roseville
North Carolina
- Green Valley Grill – Greensboro
New Jersey
- 618 – Freehold, NJ
- Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken
- Tisha's – Cape May
- Washington Inn – Cape May
New Mexico
- Geronimo – Santa Fe
- Izanami – Santa Fe
Nevada
- Amalfi - Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas
- Beauty & Essex- Las Vegas – Las Vegas
- Delmonico Steakhouse – Las Vegas
- Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas
- Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas
- Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Las Vegas – Las Vegas
- Lawry's The Prime Rib - Las Vegas
New York
- Gallaghers Steakhouse - Manhattan – New York City
- RH Rooftop Restaurant New York – New York City
Ohio
- Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati
- Lindey's – Columbus
- Pepp & Dolores – Cincinnati
- Pier W – Cleveland
- Sotto – Cincinnati
Pennsylvania
- 1906 at Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square
- Devon Seafood + Steak - Hershey – Hershey
- Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh
- Parc – Philadelphia
- Talula's Garden – Philadelphia
Rhode Island
- Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton
- Coast Guard House – Narragansett
- Hemenway's – Providence
- Los Andes Restaurant – Providence
South Carolina
- Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) – Hilton Head
Tennessee
- Coastal Fish Company – Memphis
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse - Nashville – Nashville
- Porch & Parlor Prime Steakhouse – Memphis
- Southern Social – Germantown
Texas
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine
- Steak 48 - Houston
- Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin
Washington
- The Pink Door – Seattle