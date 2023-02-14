Valentine's Day: These Are the Most Romantic Restaurants in the Chicago Area, OpenTable Says

Maybe you already made Valentine's Day dinner reservations, maybe you didn't: Either way, the Valentine's Day is here, and there might still be time to book a table for you and your sweetheart.

And while you might not be able to snag a reservation at one of OpenTable's "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America," it's still the thought that counts.

According to the list, four-Chicago area restaurants are some of the most romantic spots in the country: 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago in the Gold Coast, Andy's Jazz Club in River North, Mon Ami Gabi in Lincoln Park and Meson Sabika in Naperville.

OpenTable says the time to secure your spot is now, but it may be too late. The website cited data from 2022 that revealed 54% of Valentine's Day reservations were booked by Feb. 7.

Restaurants on the list in the past typically have booked up by Feb. 1. To make your Valentine's Day meal a little less hectic, OpenTable offers a few suggestions like making your celebration a weekend affair and dining before 6 p.m. or after 8 p.m., which are outside of peak hours.

The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2023 are listed below:

Alabama

Connors Steak & Seafood – Huntsville

Arizona

Arrowhead Grill – Glendale

Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale

Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano – Sedona

Dominick's Steakhouse – Scottsdale

elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain – Paradise Valley

Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley

Mariposa – Sedona

Ocean 44 – Scottsdale

Steak 44 – Phoenix

California

555 East – Long Beach

71Above – Los Angeles

Bacari - Silver Lake – Los Angeles

C-Level – San Diego

Cesarina – San Diego

Copley's on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar

Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles

House of Prime Rib – San Francisco

La Boheme – West Hollywood

Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles

Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-By-The-Sea

Spencer's Restaurant – Palm Springs



Colorado

Guard & Grace – Denver

Shanahan's Steakhouse – Denver

Connecticut



Ballo Italian Mohegan Sun – Uncasville

District of Columbia

Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.

Florida

Charley's Steak House – Tampa

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Tampa

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key

Kyle G's Prime Seafood – Jensen Beach

Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key – Key West

Ocean Prime – Tampa

Sacred Pepper – Tampa

Truluck's - Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab – Naples

Georgia

Canoe – Atlanta

The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah

Hawaii

Fleetwood's On Front St. – Lahaina

Hy's Steak House Waikiki – Honolulu

Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina

Mama's Fish House – Paia

Merriman's – Waimea – Big Island – Kamuela

Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu

The Plantation House Restaurant – Lahaina

The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood – Honolulu

Illinois

3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago – Chicago

Andy's Jazz Club – Chicago

Meson Sabika – Naperville

Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago

Indiana

St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis

The Cake Bake Shop - Carmel City Center – Carmel

Kansas

Bristol Seafood Grill – Leawood

Kentucky

Malone's - Louisville

Patti's 1880's Settlement – Grand Rivers

Louisiana

GW Fins – New Orleans

Muriel's Jackson Square – New Orleans

Minnesota

Baldamar – Roseville

North Carolina

Green Valley Grill – Greensboro

New Jersey

618 – Freehold, NJ

Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken

Tisha's – Cape May

Washington Inn – Cape May

New Mexico

Geronimo – Santa Fe

Izanami – Santa Fe

Nevada

Amalfi - Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas

Beauty & Essex- Las Vegas – Las Vegas

Delmonico Steakhouse – Las Vegas

Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas

Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Las Vegas – Las Vegas

Lawry's The Prime Rib - Las Vegas

New York

Gallaghers Steakhouse - Manhattan – New York City

RH Rooftop Restaurant New York – New York City

Ohio

Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati

Lindey's – Columbus

Pepp & Dolores – Cincinnati

Pier W – Cleveland

Sotto – Cincinnati

Pennsylvania

1906 at Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square

Devon Seafood + Steak - Hershey – Hershey

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh

Parc – Philadelphia

Talula's Garden – Philadelphia

Rhode Island

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton

Coast Guard House – Narragansett

Hemenway's – Providence

Los Andes Restaurant – Providence

South Carolina

Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) – Hilton Head

Tennessee

Coastal Fish Company – Memphis

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse - Nashville – Nashville

Porch & Parlor Prime Steakhouse – Memphis

Southern Social – Germantown

Texas

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine

Steak 48 - Houston

Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin

Washington