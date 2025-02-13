Valentine's Day Deals: Heart-shaped pizzas, treats and more on the sweetest day of the year

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to treat yourself (or someone else?)

From heart-shaped pizzas to sweets to deals and more, here are a few ways to celebrate the day by yourself or with a loved one.

Heart-shaped pizzas

Lou Malnati’s

Pizza-lovers can get heart-shaped pies from the legendary Chicago pizza chain through Feb. 14 . Lou’s also has frozen heart pies available, if you’d prefer to celebrate with pizza from the comfort of your living room.

Bartoli’s Pizza

If deep dish isn’t your preferred pizza style of choice, Bartoli’s Pizza–with locations in Roscoe Village and West Town–is offering heart-shaped pies in both thin crust and deep dish.

If you haven’t made dinner reservations yet, Bartoli’s has you covered with their one-day Valentine’s special on Feb. 14 for dine-in or takeout.

Connie's Pizza

Connie's Pizza is offering heart-shaped pizza for carry-out or dine-in the entire month of February.

Sweets and treats

Portillo’s: Shakes & cake

Chicago’s beloved hotdog joint is serving up their world-famous chocolate cake, but this time, in the shape of a heart. For those who are craving Portillo’s unbeatable chocolate cake, but aren’t in the Chicago area, it can be shipped to a loved one through the website. The Valentine’s Day special is now on sale for $45.99.

If you’re feeling thirsty after your cake, don’t forget to try out a chocolate-covered strawberry shake, also back for limited-time at Portillo’s locations around the city.

Rainbow Cone

Through Feb. 16, Rainbow Cone is offering a buy-one, get-one cone at all locations in Illinois.

Voodoo Doughnut

The West Loop doughnut joint hailing from Oregon has brought back their hand-crafted conversation heart doughnuts from Feb. 11-17.

Chocolate cherry cream and strawberry fluff doughnuts will be complicated with a sweet or sassy love note. Supply is limited, so doughnut lovers can preorder through the Voodoo Doughnut custom order line: (661) 786-6366.

Garretts Popcorn

The Chicago-staple popcorn company is offering snackers a white chocolate strawberry mix in a seasonal pink tin.

Pick up in stores around the city, or ship to a loved one you are missing.

Activities

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

Chicago’s beloved tapas restaurant is offering special Valentine’s Day-themed rosé sangria. Enjoy either by the glass or the pitcher on Feb. 14 only.

Sushi-San

If your Valentine prefers sushi over flowers, Sushi San’s River North and Lincoln Park locations will be offering Akami tuna roses on Feb. 14.

Il Porcellino

If you’re planning for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, Italian eatery, Il Porcellino will be offering special entrée options, along with chocolate raspberry heart-shaped cake and heart-shaped Bomboloni.

You can catch these specials on both Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Lindt at Fashion Outlets of Chicago

The famous chocolatier's Rosemont location, inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, will set up a "Love Notes" wall outside their store front, where customers can write Valentine's Day cards for loved ones, or a note to the community. A calligrapher will also be on-site writing handwritten Valentine's for those who spend more than $25 in store.

Deals

Shake Shack

Through Feb. 17, the fast-casual burger joint is offering buy-one, get-one SmokeShack burgers through the Shack App using the code "BEMINE"

Subway

Customers can get a buy-one, get one footlong sub for a limited time.

Chipotle

Buy-one, get-one burritos with a $20 or more purchase on GrubHub on Feb. 14.