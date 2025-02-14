Valentine's Day deals and freebies across Chicago: From flower delivery to restaurants

Valentine's Day 2025 is here -- and it's not too late to treat your special someone (or yourself) to a sweet treat.

Here's a list of deals, freebies and special Valentine's Day offerings are restaurants and more across the Chicago area (and if you're looking for love, you might want to try O'Hare International Airport).

Valentine's Day Deals and Treats:

Chick-fil-A

Through Feb. 27, while supplies last and at participating locations, get a heart-shaped tray of either 30-count Chick-fil-A nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, 12 Chocolate fudge brownie halves or six Chocolate Chunk cookies.

Chipotle:

Buy-one, get-one burritos with a $20 or more purchase on GrubHub on Feb. 14.

Doordash:

$20 off any bouquet via Bloom Haus through Feb. 15 with code VDAY20.

Lindt at Fashion Outlets of Chicago

The famous chocolatier's Rosemont location, inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, will set up a "Love Notes" wall outside their store front, where customers can write Valentine's Day cards for loved ones, or a note to the community. A calligrapher will also be on-site writing handwritten Valentine's for those who spend more than $25 in store.

Maggiano's:

Maggiano's "That's Amore" dinner for two package includes meatballs, Caesar salad, two entrees and two desserts. Starting at $90 for carry-out.

Panera

The bakery chain is offering buy-one, get-one Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches with code BAEGEL.

Portillo’s

Chicago’s beloved hotdog joint is serving up their world-famous chocolate cake, but this time, in the shape of a heart. For those who are craving Portillo’s unbeatable chocolate cake, but aren’t in the Chicago area, it can be shipped to a loved one through the website. The Valentine’s Day special is now on sale for $45.99.

If you’re feeling thirsty after your cake, don’t forget to try out a chocolate-covered strawberry shake, also back for limited-time at Portillo’s locations around the city.

Rainbow Cone

Through Feb. 16, Rainbow Cone is offering a buy-one, get-one cone at all locations in Illinois.

Shake Shack

Through Feb. 17, the fast-casual burger joint is offering buy-one, get-one SmokeShack burgers through the Shack App using the code "BEMINE"

Subway

Customers can get a buy-one, get one footlong sub using the code FLBOGO on the Subway app or online.

Voodoo Doughnut

The West Loop doughnut joint hailing from Oregon has brought back their hand-crafted conversation heart doughnuts from Feb. 11-17.

Chocolate cherry cream and strawberry fluff doughnuts will be complicated with a sweet or sassy love note. Supply is limited, so doughnut lovers can preorder through the Voodoo Doughnut custom order line: (661) 786-6366.