Valentine's Day 2021: Last-Minute Gifts and Ideas in Chicago

Hey love birds: Need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift that looks like you planned for weeks? Check out these hand-picked goodies from Chicago-area destinations.

FLOWERS

Flora - 2835 N. Southport Ave. - "This Valentine’s Day we are offering a large selection of unique designs featured on our website as well as custom arrangements. As add-on gifts this year we are offering locally made Lucila’s Alfajores and DeBrand Fine Chocolates. We have also collaborated with our friends at the Music Box Theater on a Valentine’s Day package."

SNACKS

Charcute Chicago - "We specialize in curating seasonal charcuterie Grazing Boxes and boards, ensuring fresh and in-season artisanal cheeses, meats, and assorted accompaniments. ... Meeting challenges is another one of our specialties. We love accommodating special requests and working closely with our clientele on any of their charcuterie needs. Don’t hesitate to reach out, we’d love to hear from you!"

RECIPES

Valentine's Day Recipes You'll Fall in Love With - Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, of Chicago’s Toscana, shared the perfect Valentine’s Day recipes for you to share with a loved one... or heck, make them all for yourself!

CANDY

Candyality, 3737 N. Southport - This candy shop has "tons of chocolate" on hand as well as the popular Candy Cocktails. "Candyality carries thousands of bulk items and sweet treats including gummies, sours, taffy, and more. Want to step back in time? Our retro candy will no doubt make you feel like a kid again!"