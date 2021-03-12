Cook County Jail

Vaccinated Cook County Jail Inmates Can See Visitors In-Person Starting Sunday

Inmates at the Cook County Jail who've received the COVID-19 vaccine can welcome visitors in person starting Sunday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office announced Friday, citing declining infection rates and a low number of positive cases.

In-person visits were suspended at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, but in June resumed at an outdoor location at the jail, according to a news release.

Under current policy, only detainees who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 are eligible for 30-minute in-person visits, which can be scheduled online. Inmates in quarantine or isolation must be medically cleared before accepting visitors, officials said.

Detainees will be permitted two in-person visits per week, which will take place in large tents outdoors. Both masks and social distancing will be required, officials said.

Video visitation will continue to be available to all detainees, the news release stated.

