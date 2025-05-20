Two female students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville died after an "isolated" incident inside a campus residence hall Monday, leading police to briefly issue a shelter-in-place order as an investigation continues.

In report from NBC affiliate TMJ4, a statement from the school described the incident as "targeted and isolated between the two individuals."

According to TMJ4, the school identified the students as Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin. UW-Platteville did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

In a press briefing Monday night, UW-Platteville Police Chief Joseph Hallman said police responded to a 911 call at about 4 p.m. for an incident at Wilgus Hall. Upon arrival, officers determined there was not an active threat, adding that police activated safety protocol and initiated a shelter-in-place order.

Photos and video from the scene show red tape in front of a dorm building, with multiple police cars in the residence hall parking lot.

About an hour later, the order was cleared, Hallman said, when police confirmed it was an "isolated incident."

Hallman went on to say that one person was transported from Wilgus Hall as part of the incident, but declined to provide more information, citing an active investigation.

During the press briefing Dr. Laura Reynolds, UW-Platteville provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs, said final exams for both the Platteville and Baraboo campuses were canceled for the remainder of the week due to the incident.

"Both the faculty and staff as well as the students need time to be together, need time to work through this together," Reynolds said during the meeting. "We are deeply saddened to know this event has negative impact on our pioneers, and we know students will want to be able to focus on their own well being and spend time with friends and family."

In a statement posted to social media Monday night, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he remains in closed contact with the university.

"As we await more information, please keep UW-Platteville students, faculty, staff, and the greater Platteville community in your thoughts," the statement went on to say.

According to the school, counseling is available to students from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. In addition, a toll-free emotional support line is available at (844) 602-6680 or (720) 272-0004.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.